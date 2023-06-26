Monday, June 26, 2023
Clash over sacrificial goat claims man’s life

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A young person was stabbed to death when two families when on clash over the selection of a goat for sacrifice in the Mianwali Colony area of Karachi, police confirmed on Sunday. According to media reports, the victim, identified as 32-year-old Shahid, son of Riaz, was fatally stabbed with a knife during the scuffle. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. SHO Pir abad police station said that Shahid had recently purchased a goat for sacrifice.

A heated quarrel ensued between Shahid and members of his community living in the neighbourhood, leading to a physical confrontation.  Unfortunately, Shahid lost his life due to the knife attack. Two individuals were apprehended by the police in connection with the incident.  The family of the deceased intends to file a case against the suspect after the burial rites are completed.

An investigation to gather more information and determine the exact details of the incident is ongoing.

OUR STAFF REPORT

