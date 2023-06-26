CM for comprehensive policy to promote meat, poultry industry

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday presided over a high-level meeting at CM Office in which steps to increase livestock production along with increasing livestock exports were reviewed. The chief minister sought a compre­hensive plan to bring improvements in livestock and dairy development across Punjab. It was decided during the meeting to take steps on an emer­gency basis for the promotion of the meat and poultry industry in Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi directed to formulate a comprehensive policy with regard to meat export and stat­ed that obstacles in the promotion of beef, mutton and poultry industry will be re­moved. It was princi­pally decided during the meeting to declare Bahawalpur division as ‘Meat Division’’ of Punjab. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was informed during the meeting that foreign exchange amounting to billions of dollars can be earned with the export of meat and poultry in Punjab. He was also told that latest modus operandis of semen protection, farm management and vaccinations are essential to adopt. Halal certification of livestock produc­tion and traceability is a mandatory step for exports. Punjab province has the capability to export livestock and dairy products to Saudi Arabia and China amounting to billions of dol­lars. Poultry industry will have to be driven towards latest mechanization. Fawad Mukhtar,Naveed Iqbal and Professor Talat Naseer Pasha gave a briefing and put forth their rec­ommendations. Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secre­tary, Chairman Planning & Develop­ment, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Finance and concerned of­ficials attended the meeting. Famous businessman Syed Yawar Ali partici­pated in the meeting via video link.