Commissioner, DC visit PMCH, enquire after injured people

NAWABSHAH-Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Muhammad Younus Chandio along with Deputy Commissioner SBA Shehryar Gul Memon visited Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah and Children Hospital and asked the welfare of passengers injured in two coaches’ accident on Mehran Highway near Daur Town. 

The Commissioner expressed his regrets over the loss of precious lives and directed medical staff to take utmost care of injured passengers with all possible treatment facilities. On the occasion Commissioner, DIG and DC visited injured passengers and asked for their welfare. They ensured the availability of ambulances to the relatives of deceased passengers and all possible cooperation by divisional and district administrations.

On the occasion Commissioner instructed divisional and district administrations to ban the movement of long route and heavy vehicles on Mehran High Highway with immediate effect as it is expected that traffic rush would multiply on this highway as Eid is approaching.

