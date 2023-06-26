Commissioner Karachi recognises Dr. Farhan Essa’s contributions to sports

LAHORE-Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon presented the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam best performance gold medal, on behalf of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), to Dr. Prof. Farhan Essa, CEO of Essa Lab, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the promotion of basketball.

Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Secretary General Khalid Bashir and KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan were also in attendance at the award ceremony. Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Prof Farhan conveyed his appreciation to Commissioner Karachi M Iqbal Memon for the esteemed honor and pledged to continue his efforts in advancing sports, particularly basketball.

He further announced that the 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place from July 10 to 17, 2023 and Essa Lab, in collaboration with Commissioner Karachi, will undertake various initiatives to promote sports in the metropolitan city.

Furthermore, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi from the PWD and Dr. Muhammad Sohail from the Health Department were also acknowledged with the best performance award for their invaluable contributions to the successful organization of the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2023 in Karachi.