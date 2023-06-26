Conspirators crying after news of Pak, IMF agreement: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that it was strange that those who ruined the nation­al economy were crying over signs of restoration of agreement signed by themselves with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement, the minister said that on May 9, they burned the coun­try, attacked military and private properties, desecrated the memo­rials of martyrs and now they were preparing to damage the economic interests of the country again.

“Arsonsits, conspirators and en­emies of the country have started crying again as they heard the news that the agreement with the IMF is being restored “, she maintained.

Marriyum said that the previous regime signed the IMF agreement on strict terms, violated it and then suspended the agreement, then hatched conspiracies against the country and the agreement.

The minister said that questions should be asked to those who were crying over the agreement and why did they sign the agreement with the IMF. She said it was ironic that those who were shouting about the agreement, themselves had signed the agreement with the IMF.

“Not only did they violate and sus­pend this agreement, but they con­spired to make the country default”, she added. The minister said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Shar­if during his tenure had stabilized the country’s economy, but “the for­eign agent” shook the foundations of the economy and the country had to seek the IMF’s support.

“Nawaz Sharif is the only lead­er whose government completed the IMF program and also put the country on the path of develop­ment”, she remarked.

Taking a jibe on Imran Khan, she said the person who used to claim that he would prefer to die instead of seeking IMF assistance, why did he knock the door of the IMF.

The foreign agents who laid eco­nomic mines and nearly bankrupt­ed the country and deprived the people of the livelihood were to­day demanding the resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, she said and added that shameless criminals who plunged the coun­try into an unprecedented infla­tion were demanding resignation of Ishaq Dar, who has stabilized the economy.