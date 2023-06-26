DC imposes section 144 in district

VEHARI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah imposed section 144 in the district in connection with preventive measures during Eid-Ul-Adha. According to a notification issued on Sunday, the ban has been imposed on throwing remaining of sacrificial animals in 15-km area of airbase, leaser lights, drone and peag­on flying. The deputy commissioner has also imposed section 144 on bathing in river, canals, swimming, slaughtering sacrificial animal at open places, throw­ing remaining of animals in sewerage lines and swings without fitness certificates from June 27 to July 02.