Development works halted by PTI in KP restarted by PML-N govt: Muqam

Swat - Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) strongly believed in the country’s uniform development process and had restarted work on projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Swat after it was halted by the PTI government.

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of the Passport Office at Khwazakhela in Upper Swat, Engr Amir Muqam said that work on the gas projects was started by PML-N government in 2017 at Swat which had been halted by the previous PTI government, thus making great injustice with people.

He said the PML-N has restarted work on all halted gas projects in Swat to provide the much-needed relief to the people.

During the government of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said that passport offices were established in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that establishing five new passport offices at Pathan Lower Kohistan, Chakdara Lower Dir, Sheringal Upper Dir, Shergarh Mardan and Khwazakhela Swat was another gift of PML-N government for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amir Muqam said that political opponents could not mislead the people of Swat anymore as these elements were completely failed to address their problems during nine years long rule of PTI.

He said that Khwazakhela road, gas projects at Charbagh, Manglawar and Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat were completed by the PML-N government benefiting millions of people.

Amir Muqam said that feasibility studies for Bisham-Khwazakhela expressway had been completed, adding that after completion, it would change the destiny of the people of Malakand division including Swat and Shangla. He said this mega project was approved by the Nawaz Sharif government and the present government has restarted work on its feasibility.

The Prime Minister’s Adviser said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar deserved full credit and appreciation for exempting erstwhile Fata and Pata including Malakand division from taxes for another one year by providing the much-needed relief to its people. He said that political and economic development was not possible without former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif will soon come to Pakistan and lead the election campaign of his party, he said and added, PML-N has strong roots in the masses and will form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of its performance and record development works.

He said that his party after coming into power would bring down the prices and provide relief to the masses.

Amir Muqam said that Rs20 billion relief was provided to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under free flour package during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

He said that senior parliamentarian Shahgee Gul Afridi has merged his party and joined PML-N along with his parliamentarians and supporters and expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif. He said PML-N leadership had always stood with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Swat in every difficult situation whether it was floods, terrorism or earthquakes and helped them out of all crisis.