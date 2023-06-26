$26.6m FDI from China in May

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan received $26.6 million in FDI from China in May, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

According to the latest statistics from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan received $26.6 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from China in May 2023, contributing to a total FDI inflow of $149.6 million for the same month. The inflow from China in May amounted to $28.1 million, but there were $1.5 million in outflows, resulting in a net FDI of $26.6 million from China. This accounted for 17.1% of Pakistan’s total FDI for the month.

In April 2023, Pakistan received $28.5 million from China, which made up 22.12% of the country’s total FDI of $128.9 million for that month. From July 2022 to May 2023, Pakistan accumulated $374.3 million in FDI from China. Additionally, Pakistan received $0.5 million in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) from China, bringing the overall investment to $374.8 million during the 11-month period.

Apart from mainland China, Pakistan also obtained $13.2 million in FDI from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in May 2023. From July 2022 to May 2023, FDI from Hong Kong reached $90 million. During the July-May FY 2023 period, the total FDI in Pakistan amounted to $1.32 billion, with 28.4% of that coming from China.