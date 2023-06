LAHORE: - Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) Cen­tral Punjab leader Faisal Mir has said that economy of any coun­try cannot progress if justice is not dispensed. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that more than 2 million cases were pending just in the Su­preme Court. He demanded the chief justice to ensure disposal of all cases at the earliest. The PPP leader said the chief justice should remove those heads of institutions who considered themselves above the law.