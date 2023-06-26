Everyone to play role to deal with challenges: Balochistan Governor

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sunday said that every intelligent person has to play his part to deal with the challenges facing Pakistan. He expressed these views while address­ing to the participants of the closing ceremony of National Workshop Balochistan. The Governor said that there was an urgent need to take practical steps along with acquiring knowledge in the society say­ing that real knowledge was that which can bring about positive and constructive change in the soci­ety and makes man a philanthropist. He said that this workshop was a teaching place, where you learn something in a short period of two weeks that you could not learn even in big universities. He said that you were fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from qualified and experienced teachers and experts through this workshop, besides, they could also exchange observations and experiences with those who come to this workshop from different re­gions of Pakistan. What is required is that after the completion of this workshop, apply the knowledge and experience gained here in your respective areas and departments with full effort and integrity to im­prove the performance of your department, he said.