Experts inspect trout fish farms in Kaghan valley

PESHAWAR - Director General Fisheries Khusro Kalim on Sunday visited various fish farms in Kaghan Valley along with a representative of JICA Authority Hi­mamatsuyashi, Deputy Director of Fisheries Mansehra District Faheem Akhtar Khan and others.

During the visit, DG Fisheries and experts inspected the farms with respect to controlling the possible threat of different diseas­es to trout fish. The research team also collected samples of sick fish in the Khaghan farms for further investigation.

During the visit, DG Fisheries as­sured to introduce of new trout breeds to the fish farms with tech­nical and modern machinery sup­port from JICA Authority.

Japanese researcher Himamat­suyashi also collected samples of fish in the farms for further re­search.

The DG of Fisheries thanked the Japanese research expert for pro­viding technical support and in­troducing a new trout breed and directed the Deputy Director of Fisheries District Mansehra to ful­ly cooperate with a JICA consul­tant for trout fish healthy breed­ing in Kaghan farms.