FIA arrests two human traffickers

KARACHI-The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two suspects in crackdown against the human traffickers in Karachi. Police confirmed on Sunday. According to the FIA officials, an accused Ghulam Abbas was arrested from a local hotel near Cantt Karachi Station during an operation of anti-human trafficking circle. The accused was involved in minting money from the innocent people in the name of sending them abroad.

In another operation, an accused named Tahir Mehmood has also been arrested from Agra Taj Colony. The accused was pointed out by those people who got deported from foreign countries. The FIA stated that the accused had given fake visas to the deported passengers while raids are being conducted to arrest his other accomplices. It merits mention here that FIA has intensified its operation against the human traffickers across the country after the migrants’ boat tragedy in Greece.