Firing Along LOC

On Saturday, the Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing on a group of shepherds along the Line of Control (LoC), in a first known ceasefire violation incident since February 2021 when the two countries renewed their truce in the disputed region. This is a concerning development and it is tragic to see how innocent civilians were killed by this senseless act of the Indian Army.

As per reports, two civilians embraced martyrdom while one other was critically injured after the Indian Army opened fire on a group of shepherds in Sattwal sector along the Line of Control (LoC). This is just another manifestation of the Indian Army’s usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris. Islamabad on its part immediately registered a strongly worded protest, and has made it clear that Pakistan reserves the right to respond back in manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri lives in the LOC belt. Further, the ISPR also rightly reminded the Indian side to respect the basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly, their inalienable right to till their lands.

Not only is this incident a clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021, the targeting of civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. It took a lot of effort to renew the ceasefire in 2021 after back channel talks, and such incidents threaten to do away with the little progress the two countries have made towards normalising relations. India must furnish an explanation for this incident, and established mechanisms at the LoC should be relied upon instead of resorting to such measures.

The hope is that hostilities are kept at bay and that sanity prevails. There are concerns in some corridors that India’s growing security alliance with the US will further enable New Delhi’s belligerent tactics that the international community has turned a blind eye towards. This is still conjecture at this point in time, and the focus between the two sides should be on avoiding any confrontation at the very least, given there appears to be little room for improving bilateral relations in the current climate.