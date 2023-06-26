Flood alert issued for Punjab

A flood warning was issued for Indus, Jhelum and Chenab rivers due to the record-breaking water flow in the rivers on Monday.

According to the sources, moderate flooding is likely at the above mentioned rivers. The water flow in the Indus River reached 280,000 cusecs, the water flow in the Jhelum River reached 122,000 cusecs.

Earlier today, downpour badly disrupted life across several cities of Pakistan including Lahore. The rain turned streets into rivulets, causing traffic jams, upsetting power supply in many areas and also claimed at least 11 lives across Punjab.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.