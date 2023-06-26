Monday, June 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Flood alert issued for Punjab

Flood alert issued for Punjab
11:23 PM | June 26, 2023
National

A flood warning was issued for Indus, Jhelum and Chenab rivers due to the record-breaking water flow in the rivers on Monday.

According to the sources, moderate flooding is likely at the above mentioned rivers. The water flow in the Indus River reached 280,000 cusecs, the water flow in the Jhelum River reached 122,000 cusecs.

Earlier today, downpour badly disrupted life across several cities of Pakistan including Lahore. The rain turned streets into rivulets, causing traffic jams, upsetting power supply in many areas and also claimed at least 11 lives across Punjab.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1687767280.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023