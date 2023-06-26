Global buyers to participate in Int’l Carpet Exhibition

LAHORE-Chairperson of the Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ijazur Rehman said that the participation of a large number of foreign buyers from more than 35 countries and contracts worth several million dollars are expected in the international exhibition of handmade carpets to be held in Lahore in October this year. He said there are ample opportunities for business to business meetings between foreign buyers and Pakistani exporters, which will strengthen the handloom carpet industry. He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting at the Carpet Training Institute regarding the 39th World Exhibition of hand-woven carpets to be held in Lahore from October 4 to 6. Ijazur Rehman said that Pakistan Carpet Association is taking all possible steps on its own to attract foreign buyers, however Trade Development Authority Pakistan and Pakistani embassies abroad can play a more effective role in this regard. “The said exhibition is more attractive for foreigners who have never traveled to Pakistan, so the government and related institutions are requested to extend their support in providing technical and financial support in such international exhibitions for promotion and marketing of Pakistani products,” he added. He said that the international exhibition of handmade carpets in Pakistan is a big event in which a large number of foreign buyers from more than 35 countries are expected to participate this year and it is strongly hoped that this year too, like last year, multi-million dollar deals will be signed, which will support this industry and provide valuable foreign exchange for Pakistan. He said that clear instructions have been given to the stall holders in the exhibition to display products with quality and decorative designs so that foreign buyers prefer to do business with Pakistani exporters. He said that the government is requested to direct the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistani embassies abroad to not only guide the relevant associations in such events but also provide technical and financial support from the relevant institutions.