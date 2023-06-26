Govt increases excise duty on registration of cars over 2000cc

The government on Sunday increased the excise duty on the registration of vehicles over 2000cc in the budget FY 2023-24.

A fixed tax of 6pc has been imposed on the value of 2500cc, which was Rs150,000 for the filers and Rs300,000 for no non-filers.

A fixed tax of 10pc was imposed on the registration of vehicles above 3000cc, which was 250,000 for the filers and Rs 450,000 for the non-filers.

An increase of 2.5pc on annual income of Rs2.4 million has been imposed and Rs165,000 fixed tax will also be imposed on the annual income as per the budget.

In the budget, the income tax on annual income upto Rs3.6 million has been increased from 25pc to 27pc and a fixed tax of Rs43,500 will be imposed. The income tax rate has been increased from 32.5pc to 35pc on annual income more than Rs6 million.

A fixed tax of Rs1.95 million will be charged on an annual income of more than Rs6 million.