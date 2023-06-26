Monday, June 26, 2023
Govt making efforts to improve tourism sector: KP CM Advisor

APP
June 26, 2023
Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -    Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture and Archaeology Zafar Mahmood has said that the caretaker government was making further improvements in the process of promoting tourism, culture and highlighting civilisation in the country. The business community and the people should come forward to promote tourism and increase the pleasant environment, he said.

He was talking to a delegation of the business community here on Sunday. The delegation appreciated the performance of the caretaker government and the Tourism Department in addressing the problems of the business community in tourist destinations, provision of basic facilities to tourists, various construction and repair of roads at tourist places, resolving the traffic problems and encroachments on the road.

