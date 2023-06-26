Intra-ethnic marriage trend very strong in Pakistan: PIDE survey

ISLAMABAD - The trend for intra-ethnic marriage is very strong in Pakistan as only 1.5% of the marriages in Pakistan are ethnically exogamous, while a huge 98.5% are linguistically homogeneous.

PIDE BASICS Note 8: Language Homogamy - An Insight into Marriage and Language in Pakistan research survey carried by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) highlighted the significance of inter-ethnic marriages in Pakistan, a country with a diverse ethnic spectrum.

The research findings indicate that such marriages play a crucial role in promoting assimilation, social cohesion, and stability, thereby blurring tensions arising from ethnic differences. Language, closely tied to ethnic background, has a profound impact on personal identities, which can sometimes be divisive and undermine unity within the larger identity. The survey employed a new approach to measure ethnic exogamy and homogamy by asking respondents three questions related to the ethnic backgrounds of their parents and the language spoken in their everyday lives.

The results revealed that only a small proportion (1.5%) of marriages in Pakistan are ethnically exogamous, indicating a strong trend of intra-ethnic marriages. However, slight variations exist among different languages, with Urdu, Potohari, Brahui, and Brushaski showing slightly higher rates of exogamy. Additionally, gender differences were observed in languages such as Urdu, Shina, and Kashmiri. The study also examined the language preferences of children in families with different ethnic backgrounds and found that when parents share the same ethnicity, 92.3% of children spoke the same language as their parents. However, children of exogamous parents exhibited a mixed pattern, with some languages influenced more by the mother’s language and others by the father’s language. These findings shed light on the role of inter-ethnic marriages and language dynamics in Pakistan’s social fabric.

The PIDE survey asked three questions to gauge the ethnic backgrounds of the respondents and the language spoken by them. The questions were: ‘What is the mother tongue of your father?’ to determine the ethnic background of the respondent’s father; ‘What is the mother tongue of your mother?’ to determine the ethnic background of the respondent’s mother; and ‘What is the language you use in your everyday life?’ to capture the language of communication used by the respondent.

As per the finding only a small proportion of cross-ethnic marriages occur in Pakistan, as both spouses have the same mother tongue. A huge 98.5% of the respondents had parents who were linguistically homogeneous.

Looking at the trends of language homogamy and exogamy by region, province, age, education, and income, we see in the findings of the study that only 1.5% of the marriages in Pakistan are ethnically exogamous. Ethnic exogamy is more prevalent in urban Pakistan (1.9%) than in rural but only by a very small margin. Among the provinces, Balochistan shows the highest proportion of language exogamy (4.1%), and Punjab is the lowest (0.9%).

Looking at the three territories, shows that GB (4%) and AJK (4.1%) show more marital assimilation than ICT (0.8%). Age disaggregated trend shows no major change in language homogamy/exogamy. A slightly increasing trend for ethnic exogamy is observed with increasing education and income levels, with secondary schooling and third income quintile, respectively.

The survey revealed that Marriage is among the most important social institutions in the country, if not the most, with very specific gender norms and values linked to it. As we saw above, the trend for intra-ethnic marriage is very strong in Pakistan, but is it the same for people of all languages? The research suggests it is not so, even if by slight margins.

The figure shows that, albeit low levels of exogamy for all languages: There are some languages for which the rates of exogamy are slightly higher, for instance, Urdu, Potohari, Brahui, and Brushaski. And gender differences can be seen in some languages, such as Urdu, Shina, and Kashmiri.