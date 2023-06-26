Islamabad court directs FIA to arrest Shahbaz Gill, block his CNIC

The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Monday issued an order for the initiation of proceedings against Dr Shehbaz Gill, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader who is accused of inciting masses to revolt against institutions.

The Additional District & Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to immediately arrest Dr Gill whenever seen on any airport. It also directed the Nadra (National Database Registration Authority) chairman to block his CNIC.

The court stated that since the accused did not want to cooperate in the ongoing trial, an advertisement should be posted outside his residences in Islamabad and Faisalabad. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioners of both cities have been instructed to submit a report on Gill's property within 30 days.

The court was also informed of a non-bailable warrant against Dr Gill and it was told that despite several attempts to apprehend him, he avoided compliance by leaving the country. The court fixed July 26 as the date to hear the case.