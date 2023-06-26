Istehkame Pakistan rally held in Australia

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan’s diaspora in Sydney organised a rally in sup­port of Pakistan armed forces on Sunday. Dias­pora from all walks of life including profession­als, businessmen and stu­dents participated in the rally. Participants vocal­ly condemned the 9th May incident and de­manded exemplary pun­ishment for perpetrators. They urged all segments of society and diaspora to work tirelessly for Pa­kistan. Members of rally expressed commitment to rise above political af­filiation and support Pa­kistan and its armed forc­es. About 200 vehicles participated in car rally.