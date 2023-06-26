Joblessness  

Demographically, Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan by area. Balochistan has a population of 12.34 million, comprising just 5.94% of the total population (207.77 million) of Pakistan. Baluchistan, with its abundance of natural resources, is considered the backbone of Pakistan. But unfortunately, the people of Balochistan have not seen their fair share of their resources. The province seems to be the most underdeveloped province in Pakistan, with the citizens struggling to meet their basic needs.

Most of the well-skilled residents of Balochistan with professional degrees are jobless, because of which they resort to illegal activities. The government seldom announces jobs for the residents of Balochistan, which are again confined to specific sectors. It is the responsibility of the government to provide opportunities and jobs to the residents of Balochistan so that they too can take part in building the future of this country.

MUSLIM SAWALI,

Balochistan.