Largest Hajj begins today

MAKKAH - Hundreds of thousands of Hajj pilgrims start­ed performing on Sun­day afternoon the ritu­al of Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival), be­fore their moving into Mina to mark the be­ginning of the annu­al pilgrimage of Hajj on Monday, the Day of Tarwiyah.

The Saudi authori­ties and Hajj missions of various countries have completed mam­moth preparations and foolproof and flaw­less arrangements for a hassle-free Hajj while pilgrims are engaged in final preparations to set out for the tent city of Mina at the start of their lifetime spiritual journey. The streets of Makkah were flooded with tents thousands of pilgrims of all nation­alities, after Saudi Ara­bia allowed the Hajj to be performed this year without any restric­tions on the number and ages of pilgrims. Those pil­grims who arrived in Makkah on Sunday performed Tawaf Al-Qudoom, one of the oblig­atory rituals of Hajj, before heading for the vast sprawl­ing tent city of Mina. Those pilgrims, who had arrived in Makkah earlier, are engaged in making final preparations be­fore moving into the tent city on Sunday evening.

After three years of limit­ed pilgrimages, the holy city is once again crowded with pil­grims. There is no foothold in the bustling markets and restaurants that were almost empty during the pandemic period. The streets around the Grand Mosque are filled with thousands of pilgrims, who prayed on colorful carpets in front of hotels and shops. The pilgrims in seamless white Ih­ram clothes circumambulated the Holy Kaaba. Many of the pil­grims carried umbrellas to pro­tect from the scorching sun, while others were praying and supplicating on the white mar­ble floors that smelled of musk.

Fire trucks with their distinc­tive yellow colors are also scat­tered throughout the Grand Mosque, and policemen have set up checkpoints and pa­trolled on foot, carrying white umbrellas for protection from the sun. The security men stood spraying water on the pilgrims exhausted from the heat, and some of them spread out on the squares adjacent to the gates of the Grand Mosque. Inside the Grand Mosque, paramed­ics stood ready in various loca­tions, while young volunteers pushing wheelchairs that were waiting in a long line to help the elderly and the sick who could not walk long distances.

All around the holy place, workers in green clothes dis­tributed cold water bottles, and others sprayed refreshing spray from cylinders tied around their backs. Many pilgrims put the names and flags of their coun­tries on their clothes. Asian and African participants wore dis­tinctive colored abayas.

Starting Sunday evening, pil­grims would move in large numbers to Mina, about 5 ki­lometers from the Grand Mosque, to spend the Day of Tarwiyah in their tents. The pilgrims perform the Dhuhr, Asr and Isha prayers in Mina at their designated times but in shortened form. The Maghrib prayer, which cannot be short­ened, is performed as usual.

The pilgrims would spend the day and night engaged in supplications and prayers in their tents. After performing the Fajr prayer on Tuesday, they start leaving Mina and head to Arafat for the ‘wuqoof Arafat’ ritual, one of the four pillars of Hajj, which marks the peak of the annual pilgrimage.

Pilgrims’ numbers more than double of last year

More than two million pil­grims are expected to perform Hajj this year and this figure is more than double the num­ber of pilgrims performed Hajj in 2022 but less than the num­ber of pilgrims performed Hajj in 2019.

More than 1.62 million pil­grims from outside the King­dom have already arrived, ac­cording to what the Saudi authorities announced on Fri­day evening. The exact figure of the pilgrims from inside Saudi Arabia have not yet been announced.

Last year, the total number of pilgrims who performed Hajj stood at 926,000 and these in­cluded 781,000 from abroad, two years after it was limited to a few thousand domestic pil­grims alone, due to the corona­virus pandemic. In 2019, about 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world performed Hajj .

All the ministries and govern­ment and private agencies and security personnel have com­pleted their preparations to en­able the pilgrims to perform their rituals in ease and com­fort. Despite the huge numbers of pilgrims heading to holy sites in vehicles and on foot, thou­sands of officers from various security wings would follow up and organize their movement through the roads, tunnels and bridges that are constantly be­ing developed by the Saudi gov­ernment over the years.

The Ministry of Health has readied as many as 32 hospi­tals and 140 health centers with all the facilities and ser­vices to extend the best pos­sible medical services for the guests of God in Makkah and the holy sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah. The authori­ties have set up many health facilities and mobile clinics, equipped ambulances, and de­ployed 32,000 paramedics to meet the needs of the pilgrims