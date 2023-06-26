Larkana police finalises security arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha

LARKANA-The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Dr Muhammad Imran Khan has said that security measures on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha had been finalized and strict security plan had been chalked-out to avoid any untoward situation in Larkana district. He said this while presiding over a meeting, at his office on Sunday. SP Headquarters, ASP City Larkana and concerned police officers attended the meeting and gave a briefing on the law and order situation.

SSP said that he had directed the deployment of police personnel on various sensitive points/places to ensure the law and order situation and control street crimes. He added that several police pickets had been established at various places including on main roads, religious places, hotels, business centers and other various points.

In order to control the crime rate, additional police pickets, increased police patrolling and police reporting rooms and police camps have been set up with the aim of quickly solve the problems faced by the citizens and provide them security.

He also said that the purpose of police pickets was to prevent crimes in the areas of markets, shopping malls and financial institutions, while special squads had been formed for police patrolling, equipped with motorcycles, modern technology and weapons. He further said that security was beefed up in different parts of Larkana to deal with criminal elements and control the law and order situation.

He said that Police officers and jawans had been deployed at the entry and exit routes of the district to provide peace and order to the citizens, while the traffic plan hd also been drawn up to make the traffic system more efficient. He also said that special instructions had been issued, so that the citizens could not face any kind of problem. Senior police officers themselves will be present for regular supervision for full implementation of the issued security plan. It is the prime duty of the police administration to protect the properties and lives of the people, he added.

Dr Muhammad Imran Khan said crime rate is decreased as compared to other districts and police force performing the professional services round-the-clock to protect the public. He said there will be no compromise on the law and order situation, which is our main responsibility, he added. SSP Larkana warned the criminal elements to surrender voluntarily, otherwise crackdown will be started very soon.