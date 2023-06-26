Lawmakers’ disqualification will be considered for 5 years: NA

National Assembly passes bill allowing ECP to unilaterally announce election dates.

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Sun­day passed a bill seeking amend­ments to the Elections Act 2017, aimed at empowering the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce poll dates unilaterally. The bill was moved by Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar. Speaker National As­sembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pre­sented the bill for voting which was passed with a majority.

The amendments also em­power the ECP to make modifi­cations to the election program as necessary.

The proposed amendment in Section 57(1) suggested that the commission shall announce the date or dates of the gener­al elections by notification in the official gazette and shall call upon the constituencies to elect their representatives.

The proposed amendment in Section 58 (1) suggested, not­withstanding anything con­tained in Section 57, the com­mission may, at any time, after the issuance of notification un­der sub-section (1) of that sec­tion, make such alterations in the elections programme an­nounced in that notification for the different stages of the elec­tion or may issue a fresh elec­tion programme with the fresh poll date (s) as may, in its opinion to be recorded in writing, be necessary for the purposes of this Act. Mean­while, the bill approved also included an amendment to Section 232 (Qualifications and Disqualifications) of the Election Act, 2017. As per the proposed amendment, disqualification of the law­maker will be considered for 5 years where the tenure of the punishment is not spec­ified in the Constitution. The disqualification of the person will be considered for five years on the orders of the Su­preme Court or high courts. Most likely, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) su­premo Nawaz Sharif and Iste­hkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Khan Tareen will be among those who will benefit from the new law.