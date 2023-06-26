LESCO observing load-shedding as per schedule: BoD chairman 

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is implementing the load-shedding schedule, issued by the Ministry of Power Division for three to four hours on feeders with high losses and two hours on feed­ers with low losses and no power theft. LESCO Board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Mian Mu­hammad Nauman confirmed this to the media at a press conference, held here at South Circle office, Ghazi Road on Sunday, while the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider also accompanied him. He added that LESCO was putting in order all pos­sible measures to ensure uninter­rupted power supply to its custom­ers, adding that around 700 line staffers were working in the field to redress customers’ complaints. “In order to ensure timely redress of complaints, the company had constituted 175 teams including construction staff, and these teams were present in the field. The shut­down due to ongoing development works in the LESCO region has also been stopped immediately,” he as­serted. Responding to a question, Hafiz Nauman said that last year, the LESCO’s electricity demand was 4000 megawatts which now increased to 6000 megawatts. There was no shortage of materi­als in the LESCO as transformers, meters, cables and other equip­ment were available in sufficient number in the company’s stores, he responded to a query. To an­other question, he explained that due to heatwave over the last few days, there had been an increase in complaints of tripping and dam­aged transformers in the LESCO re­gion, however, the field staff teams, working in a timely manner, re­placed 200 defective transformers in five hours, out of which a large number of new transformers had been installed.