MA Referee Instructor Course 2023 concludes

LAHORE-The first MA Referee Instructor Course 2023 concluded under the supervision of Course Instructor Mohamad Rodzali Yaqub here at the Football House on Sunday.

Mohamad Rodzali Yaqub, a FIFA Regional Development Officer from Malaysia, dedicated five days to sharing his expertise with a group of 16 ex-FIFA and national referees from Pakistan. The course is a part of FIFA’s ‘Teach the Teachers program.’ By engaging in theoretical discussions and hands-on activities, he facilitated a comprehensive learning experience for the referees.

After distributing the certificates among the participants during the closing ceremony, Chairman NC Haroon Malik said: “I would like to thank Mr. Rodzali who came here to teach referees new things according to FIFA and AFC standards. He extended his best wishes to all the participants who not only acquired new knowledge but would also pass it on and officiate in future matches and reinforced the commitment to improving the refereeing landscape in Pakistan.”

On the occasion, Mohamad Rodzali Yaqub expressed his gratitude to the PFF for having him in Pakistan and to Khurram Shahzad, who is the referee manager for arranging the informative course for the referees. He expressed his satisfaction in sharing his experiences with the participants and hope that the standard of refereeing would improve.

He acknowledged the participants’ potential to acquire new knowledge and highlighted their remarkable dedication to approaching the course’s practical and theoretical components. He commended their outstanding commitment and enthusiasm throughout the course.