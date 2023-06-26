Majid Juher arrested in false, frivolous case: Presser told

QUETTA - Moulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, leader of Haq Du Tehreek (HDT), Gwadar and provincial General Secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami, Balochistan, has said that at the behest of one unannounced pro­vincial Minister of Balochistan, Majid Juhir, worker of HDT, Gwadar and rep­resentative of the people of Gwadar in Municipal Committee Gwadar was ar­rested. Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club, he said that in Balochistan there were some notified and some un-notified provincial Minis­ters, adding that Majid Juher had been arrested and implicated in false and frivolous case at the behest of un-noti­fied provincial Minister of the province. He said that protest demonstration would be held on June 26, 2023 in Gwa­dar, adding that for the release of Majid Juher, worker of HDT, Gwadar, protest demonstration would also be staged on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha. Mou­lana said that opposite armed groups were facing each other in Wadh area of district Khuzdar in Balochistan prov­ince, adding that provincial Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA, In­spector General of Frontier Corps, Balo­chistan and Inspector General of Police, Balochistan were holding parleys with two opposite armed groups in Wadh. He said, “We are with neither armed group of Wadh”. “The tone of provincial Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA was pharaonic with protesting fishermen of Gwadar, but his behav­iour with the armed groups of Wadh remained completely different”, he re­gretted, adding that a lot of blood had been shed in Balochistan due to capital­ists and Sardars (chieftains). He said that unannounced Provincial Minister considered the gutter of Mula Fazil Chowk, Gwadar as development, add­ing, “It seems as if the unannounced principal Minister was wearing white glasses and that is why water of Mula Fazil Chowk’s gutter looked milked to him”. “Majid Juher is our worker and Haq Du Tehreek, Gwadar is going to stage protest demonstration on June 26, 2023 in Gwadar for the release of Majid Juher”, said he, adding that pro­test demonstration would also be ar­ranged on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha for the release of Majid Juher Juhir, worker of HDT, Gwadar and represen­tative of the people of Gwadar in Mu­nicipal Committee Gwadar. On the oc­casion, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman and other provincial leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan were also present.