Monday, June 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Most wanted criminal apprehended: DPO

APP
June 26, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

RAJANPUR   -   Sadar Police Rajanpur appre­hended a most wanted criminal involved in over two dozen heinous crimes during a special opera­tion launched on Sunday. Talking to APP, District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad said that police was utiliz­ing all possible resources to make the district crime free. He said that different goals have been achieved during the ongoing crack­down against criminals. He said that Zaffar alias Zaffri Jhabeel was wanted to po­lice in 30 cases of murder, dacoity, theft and other crimes who was one of the most wanted criminals of the district. The DPO also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police team and directed the officers con­cerned to continue crack­down against criminals under the vision to make the district crime free. 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1687641795.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023