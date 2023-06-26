Most wanted criminal apprehended: DPO

RAJANPUR - Sadar Police Rajanpur appre­hended a most wanted criminal involved in over two dozen heinous crimes during a special opera­tion launched on Sunday. Talking to APP, District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad said that police was utiliz­ing all possible resources to make the district crime free. He said that different goals have been achieved during the ongoing crack­down against criminals. He said that Zaffar alias Zaffri Jhabeel was wanted to po­lice in 30 cases of murder, dacoity, theft and other crimes who was one of the most wanted criminals of the district. The DPO also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police team and directed the officers con­cerned to continue crack­down against criminals under the vision to make the district crime free.