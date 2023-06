QUETTA - A four-day book fair organized by the National Book Foun­dation (NBF) was kicked off at Government Post Gradu­ate College Sardar Muham­mad Musa Khan here on Sunday. College Principal Professor Hafeezur Rahman and National Book Foun­dation Assistant Director Raheel Ahmed Bugti inau­gurated the book fair by cutting the ribbon. A large number of teachers and stu­dents were present on the occasion who showed keen interest in the books.