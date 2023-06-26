Negligence At PIMS

It was reported on Saturday that four patients lost their lives in the emergency ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) due to non-functional air conditioning. This is a case of criminal negligence at the largest hospital in the city, and based on the statements that have been put forward, the administration of the hospital has a lot to answer for.

Reports reveal that these patients were brought to the emergency department for different health issues, including heatstroke, but they passed away after their complications were aggravated due to a non-functional air conditioning system at the ward. Doctors at the hospital also claim that they protested against these conditions to no avail as the suffocating heat also made it impossible for them to work. In fact, some of the attendants also fainted due to the heat.

There are other serious issues too. For instance, X-ray films were not available in the hospital due to which patients were advised to take snapshots and show them to the doctors. Unfortunately, a majority of patients, who came to the hospital from far-flung areas, lacked smartphones. The explanation put forth by the management is far from satisfactory. Even if existing air conditioners were disconnected due the installation of the HVAC system, the hospital should not have admitted these patients if it lacked the capacity and equipment for their care. Other patients are also at risk as the stifling environment at the hospital is compounding their medical condition.

Doctors are of the opinion that all of the patients could have been saved if the air conditioning was functional and the responsibility for this tragedy falls on the management. The myriad issues facing the hospital are further compounded by the fact there is no permanent executive director to take a stand and work towards improving things. It is shocking to see one of the most well known hospitals in the capital operate in such a negligent manner, and it is time for the health ministry to intervene and hold the management accountable.