Netherlands envoy attends MoU signing ceremony between SBP KJHA, Almarah Foundation   

LAHORE- Netherlands Ambassador in Pakistan Henny da Vries attended a ceremony held here for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy and the Almarah Foundation for imparting hockey training to orphan children during the next 10 years. Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Chairperson Almarah Foundation Sophiya Warraich, and DIG Police Mehboob Aslam Lillah, were also present at the ceremony, according to a press release, issued here on Sunday. Former IGP Punjab Tahir Raza, Olympians Shahbaz Senior, Khalid Bashir, philanthropists and a large number of hockey players and enthusiasts attended the event. Henny da Vries said: “Sports is a binding force among societies, and it is admirable that young children will be groomed under the eye of great hockey players.” The Netherlands Ambassador also cut a cake to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations of her country with Pakistan at a ceremony, held at the National Hockey Stadium. “Netherlands and Pakistan enjoy strong diplomatic relations and we will work to further strengthen bilateral trade and relations. I am immensely pleased to visit historic city of Lahore and very happy to find myself among little children, who promise a bright future for the country.”