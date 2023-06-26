Non-utilisation of water share determined by IRSA, KP loses Rs112b: Report

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has lost around Rs112 billion since 1992 due to non-utilisation of its water share deter­mined by the Indus Water System (IRSA).

The report of a position paper on the is­sues related to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has revealed that the province was unable to utilise approximately three million acres feet (MAF) of its share of water against its allocated 8.78MAF share determined by the Apportionment of the Waters of the Indus River System (1991), which makes up 34pc of its share and is being presently utilised by the lower riparians.

“Owing to this huge non-utilization of wa­ter, KP has sustained a loss of around Rs112 billion since 1992,” the report revealed.

“This huge water loss is posing serious challenges to agricultural and econom­ic productivity besides food security,” said ZA Malik, former Chairman, Economics De­partment, University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

Out of 60,000MW hydel power potential of Pakistan, he said that about 30,000MW hydel power potential existed in KP that needed to be tapped through the utilisation of these waters for bringing more barren land under the agriculture net.

He said, “The untapped water and hydel power potential of KP has increased the gap between supply and demand of electrici­ty during summer, resulting in an increase in load shedding mostly on high line losses feeders in peripheries of Peshawar, Bannu, DI Khan, Karak, Lakki Marwat and merged tribal districts.”

PESCO Power Distribution Company spokesman told APP on Sunday, “KP is cur­rently receiving about 1873MW electrici­ty from the national grid while its demand is about 3220 MW, thus facing a shortfall of 1347 being fulfilled through load management.”

Dr ZA Malik said China had constructed about 98,000 dams and India 5,334 dams while Pakistan has built only 150 dams since its independence and no big dam af­ter Tarbela.

He urged federal government to assist KP government in the construction of new dams, and said that a scheme needs to be put in place for compensation to KP for its non-utilized share of water by the provinc­es which use the same.”

As per the power generation policy 2015 approved by the Council of Common In­terest (CCI), the report said, “Water user charge (WUC) is to be paid at the rate of Rs0.425/KWh by the private sector hydro­power projects to the provinces where the project is allocated.”

It said, “The rate of WUC is to be reviewed every five years by the Federal Government to determine if an increase in WUC is nec­essary. For projects located in more than one provincial jurisdiction, the sharing of WUC would be decided among stakeholders on case to case basis and a review of WUC which was due in 2020 is yet to take place.”

According to the said document, “The Council of Common Interest (CCI) has en­dorsed Rs128 billion as KP share under net hydel profit (NHP) and Rs52 billion as Pun­jab share of NHP for FY 2016-17 based on Kazi Committee Methodology (KMC).”

“Later on, a committee for the solution of payments of NHP to the provinces was formed that completed its findings in 2022 and recommended the transfer of hydel power stations to the provinces and the an­nouncement of a second interim arrange­ment with an enhanced rate of NHP.”

“Currently, the water storage component of WAPDA development projects is financed out of PSDP whereas the powerhouse com­ponent is to meet through Wapda revenue leaving no surplus cash for payment of NHP to the provinces.”

“This mechanism needs to be reviewed so that the powerhouse component is financed from PSDP funds thereby leaving surplus cash for payment of NHP to the provinces.”

“KP government has urged the placement of the box committee report before CCI for consideration and an outstanding payment of Rs62 billion for FY 22-2023 should be made to KP to address its financial issues.”

As per the 1973 Constitution, Dr Ma­lik said, “The relevant province in which the hydroelectric station is situated shall be paid net hydel profits and the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal needs to be taken to its logical conclusion and funds should be provided from public sector development programme.”