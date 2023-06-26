One killed, 3 injured in cylinder blast

FAISALABAD - One person was killed while three others sus­tained multiple injuries during cylinder blast in the workshop of a blacksmith in the area of D-Type Colo­ny police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that gas leakage caused cylinder blast in the workshop of a black­smith situated at Sammundri Road in Orient Street.

As a result, roof of the workshop collapsed and caused killing of 55-year-old Haneef resident of Ve­hari on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 provided first and shifted Amin (54), Ir­shad (49) and Iftikhar (27) to Allied Hospital where the doctors were striving to save their lives, he added.

2 BROTHERS KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Two motorcycle-riding brothers were killed in a road traffic accident near Niamo­ana Cattle Market on Sam­mundri Road here on Sunday. Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speedy car hit a motor­cycle near Niamoana Cattle Market on Sammundri Road. As a result, motorcyclist Arif Nazir (45) and his young brother Qaisar Nazir (40) residents of D-Type Colony Faisalabad received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the bodies into custody and started in­vestigation by dispatching the corpses to mortuary for post­mortem. Meanwhile, an infu­riated man shot and injured his cousin Ghulam Dastgir (22) seriously in Chak No.210-RB Lakkhoana over a property dispute. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Rural Health Center (RHC) Khurarianwala where the doctors were striv­ing to save his life, he added.

HEROIN SEIZED FROM AIR PASSENGER

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized heavy quantity of heroin in the possession of an air passenger at Faisala­bad International Airport.

ANF spokesman said on Sunday that anti narcotics force on suspicion checked an air traveler Muhammad Nav­eed resident of Kasur who came to Faisalabad Interna­tional Airport to proceed to Sharjah through Air Arabia flight. During search, the ANF team detected a number of capsules in his belly which were filed with heroin. Hence these capsules were recov­ered and the accused was locked behind bars for fur­ther investigation, he added.