One killed, 3 injured in cylinder blast

FAISALABAD - One person was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries during cylinder blast in the workshop of a blacksmith in the area of D-Type Colony police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that gas leakage caused cylinder blast in the workshop of a blacksmith situated at Sammundri Road in Orient Street.
As a result, roof of the workshop collapsed and caused killing of 55-year-old Haneef resident of Vehari on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 provided first and shifted Amin (54), Irshad (49) and Iftikhar (27) to Allied Hospital where the doctors were striving to save their lives, he added.
2 BROTHERS KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT
Two motorcycle-riding brothers were killed in a road traffic accident near Niamoana Cattle Market on Sammundri Road here on Sunday. Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speedy car hit a motorcycle near Niamoana Cattle Market on Sammundri Road. As a result, motorcyclist Arif Nazir (45) and his young brother Qaisar Nazir (40) residents of D-Type Colony Faisalabad received serious injuries and died on the spot.
The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation by dispatching the corpses to mortuary for postmortem. Meanwhile, an infuriated man shot and injured his cousin Ghulam Dastgir (22) seriously in Chak No.210-RB Lakkhoana over a property dispute. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Rural Health Center (RHC) Khurarianwala where the doctors were striving to save his life, he added.
HEROIN SEIZED FROM AIR PASSENGER
Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized heavy quantity of heroin in the possession of an air passenger at Faisalabad International Airport.
ANF spokesman said on Sunday that anti narcotics force on suspicion checked an air traveler Muhammad Naveed resident of Kasur who came to Faisalabad International Airport to proceed to Sharjah through Air Arabia flight. During search, the ANF team detected a number of capsules in his belly which were filed with heroin. Hence these capsules were recovered and the accused was locked behind bars for further investigation, he added.