Pakistan Railways to run three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan Railways has an­nounced to run three special trains to facili­tate the passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha holidays. According to a notification issued by Pakistan Railways, the first Eid Train will depart from Quetta to Peshawar on Monday. The second train, departing from Ka­rachi to Lahore, will start its journey on Tuesday while the third Special Eid Train will run from Lahore for Karachi on July 03 after Eid-ul-Azha. This has been a regular feature for Pakistan Rail­ways to announce special trains operation on the occasion of Eid to pro­vide a comfortable and convenient travel facility to the general public who are visiting their native towns to celebrate the festival with their fami­lies and relatives.