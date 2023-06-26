Today is the third day and one does not have the courage to appropriately respond to the naïve questions posed by an erstwhile Foreign Office colleague. With his permission, the letter is being reproduced as such, without any edits:

“One of our most revered senior colleagues has recently lamented the fact that critical thinkers have stopped proposing concrete steps to improve specific areas of macro-economics and governance in the country. According to him, the government’s attention must be drawn to serious issues such as disproportionate population growth and declining health, education and agriculture sectors while suggesting ways and means to make Pakistan economically strong and socially amenable. He believed that instead of being critical of what is and has been happening in the country, we need to focus on solutions and pass these on to the Government for implementation. I think he was referring to some thought-leader who could offer unique guidance, inspire innovation, and influence others.

He is right. Many thought-leaders have indeed stopped proposing any concrete solutions to the Government. Perhaps, it’s the disproportionate inflow of information or a general indifference to a collective approach that restricts them from writing on real issues. Perhaps, it’s the general feeling of hitting the dead-end - causing a sort of pessimistic aura around them. Another reason could be the feeling of being left out generating some angry behaviour against the overall wellness of the society. It could easily be some ‘personal’ angle or a specific untoward experience of life or interaction with the higher-ups that some of them have opted to stay aloof.

Perhaps, Sir, they feel why bother if ‘others’ are writing and constantly repeating each other with some minor changes. Then there is the monetary angle. Courtesy certain steps taken by the Government in recent years, almost every media outlet has stopped paying to even regular writers for their valuable contribution. One of the main reasons for critical thinkers not coming up with concrete proposals could very well be the fact that ‘no one in the Government either reads or is interested in’ what one is saying. So, why waste one’s time and energies. What our senior colleague was lamenting, was the combination of all the above-mentioned factors plus one.

However, those who desire to be heard and counted or feel the urge of staying optimistic, are seen in action anyway. They are few and far between. Here, the key words are ‘conscientiousness’ and ‘responsibility’. Hence, one would still come across a good piece every now and then, reminding us of the existence of some conscientious individuals. ‘Plus-one’ reason is the widely believed impression created by successive Governments through their inability to fulfil certain binding responsibilities. The argument is: if the Government is not fulfilling its responsibilities towards its people, why should we be asked to fulfil ours? A deeper look will explain this not-so-proactive approach.

You and I know that any Government anywhere in the world would provide a system for the supply of clean drinkable water for the people. From construction of roads and necessary infrastructure to providing affordable electricity to establishing educational institutions, there is a long list of basic facilities that any Government is believed to extend to its citizens. Its basic responsibility also includes the establishment of places for recreation and hospitals with adequate means of treatment and ensuring safety to life and property of its subjects. At a more sophisticated level, it must operate in accordance with the country’s constitution to ensure good governance and safeguarding fundamental rights.

Carrying out actions relating to law & order, justice, defence and welfare are but imperative for any Government. The long list of basic responsibilities of the Government, may it be autocracy, democracy, or oligarchy, also includes free enterprise, employment, capital formation, tax collection and the removal of regional disparities. The paramount aim would be the welfare of the people and any honest Government would always put people first.…!!!

Tell me, Sir. In the land of the pure, do we see any of the above obligations properly fulfilled by any Government at any given time? Have the executives been accountable to the people? Has bureaucracy been meaningfully engaged in addressing issues of the public? Aren’t the legislatures more interested in safeguarding their own interests rather than making laws for the betterment of the masses? Is the judiciary delivering the goods? To top it all, is the media conscientiously following the journalistic code of ethics?

In a life that is vacillating between the kitchen and the hullabaloo of social media, who has the time to critically evaluate the ongoing political & economic mess and inspire the Government to do good for the people? And that too, free of cost…!! To begin with, do they really need any critical thinker anymore? Do they even read what we write let alone act upon our suggestions? Remember, my fifty-page proposal on the real issues facing Pakistan and their possible solutions? Do you know what happened to my two-year long research paper? I was told that it had been put up to the competent authority for perusal. It is now more than a couple of years and the competent authority is still perusing the document. Talk about writing concrete proposals…!!

Sir, if you happen to come across our revered senior colleague, kindly ask him one question, if you may, please. Request him to tell us how to change the mindset of our elite because unless the monstrous elite-capture meets its ill-fated end, God forbid, this country is doomed. In an environment where meeting the IMF conditions has become the magnus opus for the Government, what options do the people have? Does a country have a future where the government borrows money to pay loans? Can a country revive its economy where the topmost agenda for the Government is to win elections? I know you are waiting for an honest group of people to govern the country. Your killing optimism confounds me, Sir. I have no idea how under the circumstances, you manage to keep your thoughts on course.”