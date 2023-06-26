Monday, June 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
June 26, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star.

–W. Clement Stone

It was on July 20, 1969, that American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin become the first humans to ever land on the moon. Six and a half hours late, Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon. This was done through the Apollo 11 mission that occurred eight years after President John F. Kennedy announced the goal of landing man on the moon by the end of the 60s. At the time, the US was fighting the Cold War and was trailing the USSR’s space developments. Five years of work done by a team of scientists and engineers enabled the first Apollo mission to be carried out in order to test the structural integrity of the launch vehicle and spacecraft combination. A few months later, Apollo 8 took three astronauts to the far side of the moon and back. Apollo 9 tested the lunar module for the first time while orbiting the earth and Apollo 10 took the spacecraft around the moon. It was finally Apollo 11 that allowed for man to reach and walk on the moon for the very first time.

Small hydropower projects in rural areas offer solution to power shortage

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1687641795.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023