Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star.

–W. Clement Stone

It was on July 20, 1969, that American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin become the first humans to ever land on the moon. Six and a half hours late, Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon. This was done through the Apollo 11 mission that occurred eight years after President John F. Kennedy announced the goal of landing man on the moon by the end of the 60s. At the time, the US was fighting the Cold War and was trailing the USSR’s space developments. Five years of work done by a team of scientists and engineers enabled the first Apollo mission to be carried out in order to test the structural integrity of the launch vehicle and spacecraft combination. A few months later, Apollo 8 took three astronauts to the far side of the moon and back. Apollo 9 tested the lunar module for the first time while orbiting the earth and Apollo 10 took the spacecraft around the moon. It was finally Apollo 11 that allowed for man to reach and walk on the moon for the very first time.