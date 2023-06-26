PM Shehbaz orders drainage of rainwater in Lahore

Taking notice of the urban flooding after the downpour in Lahore on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities to drainage rainwater immediately.

The PM also directed the caretaker Punjab government to take steps to tackle the issue, including mobilising the concerned departments, teams and prioritising drainage management.

Also, the prime minister urged the monitoring of the rainy situation and instructed the authorities to take immediate administrative steps.

The officials concerned should ensure the traffic flow and alternate routes for commuters, thereby avoiding any inconvenience to the citizens, he directed.