Monday, June 26, 2023
Police claim arrests after Sikh’s killing in Peshawar

Police claim arrests after Sikh's killing in Peshawar
Staff Reporter
June 26, 2023
PESHAWAR   -    A member of the Sikh community identified as Manmoo­han Singh was killed in a firing by unkown armed motorcyclists in Yakatoot area of Peshawar on Sun­day. This was the second attack against the Sikh community in two days. A Sikh grocery store own­er was wounded in an at­tack on Saturday. Police officer Syed Ashfaq An­war took notice of the tragic incident of Man­mohan Singh’s murder in Peshawar and visited the scene of the murder, met the leaders of the Sikh community and assured them of all possible mea­sures for their protection. The CCPO said that a few suspects and suspicious persons were arrested. A special team has been formed under the leader­ship of SSP Operation Ha­roon Rashid Khan to trace the anti-social elements involved in the incident, he said. Protection of the life and property of Pe­shawar citizens will be ensured in every possible way, said CCPO. The peo­ple of Peshawar and the Police are on the same page and the tricks of the terrorists will be thwart­ed, he added.

Staff Reporter

