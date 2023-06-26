Police claim arrests after Sikh’s killing in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - A member of the Sikh community identified as Manmoohan Singh was killed in a firing by unkown armed motorcyclists in Yakatoot area of Peshawar on Sunday. This was the second attack against the Sikh community in two days. A Sikh grocery store owner was wounded in an attack on Saturday. Police officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar took notice of the tragic incident of Manmohan Singh’s murder in Peshawar and visited the scene of the murder, met the leaders of the Sikh community and assured them of all possible measures for their protection. The CCPO said that a few suspects and suspicious persons were arrested. A special team has been formed under the leadership of SSP Operation Haroon Rashid Khan to trace the anti-social elements involved in the incident, he said. Protection of the life and property of Peshawar citizens will be ensured in every possible way, said CCPO. The people of Peshawar and the Police are on the same page and the tricks of the terrorists will be thwarted, he added.