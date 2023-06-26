Police van escorting Amir Muqam’s vehicle overturns

SWAT - The police convoy escorting Engr Amir Muqam, adviser to the Prime Minister, has met a road accident here Sunday. Police said that a pickup of police escorting the vehicle of Engr Amir Muqam was overturned on road after the Adviser was returning from Kh­wazakhela where he inau­gurated a Passport Office. Few policemen sustained minor injuries and were rushed to hospital. Amir Muqam remained unhurt. Amir Muqam immediately came out of his vehicle and inquired after the health of the injured policemen.