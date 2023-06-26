Power demand reaches record high of 30,154MW amid 10-hour loadshedding

ISLAMABAD-The country’s power demand reached a record high of 30154 MW on June 24, however owing to transmission constraints only around 22000MW was transmitted to the consumers, leading to up to 10 hours loadshedding in rural parts of the country.

In the history of Pakistan, for the second consecutive day, power demand reached new record of 30154MW, said Federal Minister for Power Division, Khurram Dastagir in a tweet here. On June 24, the electricity demand was 30,154 MW, the minister said without mentioning about the generation in the country.

The demand was 30089MW on June 23. The minister claimed that on 90 percent feeders, with good bill recovery and low losses, there is only 3 hours or less loadshedding. The minister said that officials of electricity companies across the country are ready for 24 hours customers’ complaints redressal. The minister said that on 353 feeders there is more than four hours of loadshedding and on 7514 feeders there is less than four hours of loadshedding, he said. Khurram Dastgir said that on 7063 feeders there is less than three hours loadshedding. On 4024 feeders there is up to two hours loadshedding, he said. Less than one hour loadshedding is being done on 2376 feeders. According to details, the demand in the country for electricity has surged to 30,154 megawatts while the power supply was around 22,000 megawatts. The shortfall has resulted in four to six hours of power outages in urban areas and eight to 10 hours in rural areas.

Meanwhile, the power distribution companies (Discos) were busy in violation of the government directives regarding not charging for the transformers repair cost from the consumers. On June 23, the residents of Rahat Abad area of Peshawar, under the jurisdiction of Peshawar Electric Supply Company, have been charged Rs2500 per house for the repair of transformer. There are around 100 houses and PESCO charged us Rs2500 per house, a resident of the area told The Nation. It means that the repair of a transformer is costing the locals around Rs250000. It is not clear whether the money is going to PESCO’s account or the pockets of the local employees of the company.