PPP constitutes district boards for ticket allocations

LAHORE - The PPP has constituted district boards for alloca­tion of party tickets to the election hopefuls for the upcoming general elec­tions. Pakistan People’s Party Central Deputy Secre­tary Information Chaudhry Manwar Anjum said that included the members of CEC, Federal Council and Provincial Council besides the presidents of the dis­trict organizations and the affiliated wings. The dis­trict boards would send the recommendations of the national and provincial seats to the central party secretariat within 15 days.