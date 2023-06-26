Monday, June 26, 2023
PPP constitutes district boards for ticket allocations

Staff Reporter
June 26, 2023
LAHORE   -   The PPP has constituted district boards for alloca­tion of party tickets to the election hopefuls for the upcoming general elec­tions. Pakistan People’s Party Central Deputy Secre­tary Information Chaudhry Manwar Anjum said that included the members of CEC, Federal Council and Provincial Council besides the presidents of the dis­trict organizations and the affiliated wings. The dis­trict boards would send the recommendations of the national and provincial seats to the central party secretariat within 15 days.

