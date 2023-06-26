PPP mulls seat adjustment with PML-N in general elections

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is seeking the seat adjustment with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab and other provinces in the upcoming elections.

Sources divulged on Monday the PPP requested the PML-N not give the ticket to its candidate in the constituencies represented by PPP bigwigs including Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would reportedly travel from London to Dubai as well. The PML-N and PPP leadership meetings will also include the prime minister.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz was acting as a "mediator" between the PML-N and PPP.

The interim prime minister was likely to be chosen at the crucial meeting. The election date will also be decided by the two parties.

Sources privy to the development said the PML-N and the PPP will also evaluate the issue of dissolving the assemblies.

The two parties will also discuss how many seats would be adjusted for the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari reached Dubai to celebrate Eidul Azha. After Eid, FM Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Zardari will return to the country.