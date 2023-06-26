Monday, June 26, 2023
Protecting youth form using drugs our social responsibility: Mukesh Chawla

STAFF REPORT
June 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday said that it was our collective social responsibility to stop the youth from using drugs. He said that all stakeholders must work together against this curse and discourage drug-peddlers. He stated this while speaking as the chief guest at a certificates and shields distribution ceremony among the officers and staff of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department for their performance against drug peddlers at a local hotel, according to a communiqué here. He said that the Excise Department had achieved more than 100 percent tax targets and had taken vigorous action against drug-peddlers in the province. Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Sindh Atif Rehman Khan, Director Generals Waheed Sheikh, Aurangzeb Panhwar, all Divisional Directors and other officers were also present on this occasion. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that drugs were the poison and it was their primary responsibility to stop the youth from using it. 

Later, the minister distributed certificates and shields of appreciation among the officials, who have shown outstanding performance against drug-dealers across the province.

 

 

STAFF REPORT

