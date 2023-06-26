Safeer grabs gold in 10km cycling event to take Pakistan golds tally to 10

LAHORE-Safeer Abid from Karachi secured the top spot in the 10km time-trial race of the cycling event at the 16th Special Olympic World Games, bringing Pakistan’s gold medal count to 10.

According to information made available here on Sunday, with this golden victory of Safeer, Pakistan has so far won 10 gold medals in the Special Olympic World Games. Completing the distance in an impressive 23 minutes and 02.02 seconds, Safeer showcased his exceptional talent and determination.

Having participated in the World Games for the first time, Safeer expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I have dedicated two years of preparation to this moment and winning more medals for Pakistan in future international events is my heartfelt desire.” Adding to Pakistan’s achievements, Madeeha Tahir clinched the silver medal in the 500m time trial race, crossing the finish line in 1 minute and 14.15 seconds. Amina Arshad captured the bronze medal, completing the distance in 1 minute and 16.82 seconds.

In the highly anticipated futsal final, Oman secured the gold medal with a 6-3 victory over Pakistan, who proudly claimed the silver medal. Pakistan also demonstrated their prowess in tennis, securing fourth place in women’s doubles, men’s singles, and unified men’s doubles events.

Impressively, Pakistan’s Bocce team, consisting of Mahnoor, Simran Mahesh Lal, Jamilur Rahman, and Farhan Aslam, emerged triumphant, earning the silver medal after defeating teams from Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Additionally, Farhan Aslam and Mahnoor secured individual bronze medals in the men’s and women’s singles events, respectively.