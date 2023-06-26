Sanjrani assumes charge as acting president

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has assumed the charge of acting president in the absence of President Dr Arif Alvi.

President Alvi, along with his family, had earlier left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the Senate chairman assumed duties of the office of president in Quetta. Sanjrani is currently in Balochistan's capital due to the passing of his aunt.

Under the constitution, in the absence of the president - may it be for any reason - the chairman of the upper house of parliament takes his place as the acting president.

Sanjrani holds two unique distinctions of being the youngest, 39, chairman of the Senate and the first one to be elected to the position from Balochistan.