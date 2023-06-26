Sarwar warns of dire consequences if polls were rigged

LAHORE - Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhry Sar­war Sunday voiced serious con­cerns over the transparency in upcoming elections and warned of international consequences if they are rigged at any stage.

Speaking at the youth con­vention here, the former Pun­jab governor emphasized the need for ensuring transparency in elections saying that a lack of fairness in the electoral pro­cess will not be accepted by the international community and could have dire consequences.

The event drew a substantial number of enthusiastic young participants as it served as a platform for the youth to ex­press their unwavering confi­dence in the leadership of Paki­stan Muslim League. Chaudhry Sarwar expressed his delight at witnessing the vibrant spirit of the youth. Emphasizing the importance of unity, faith, and discipline, he affirmed that the future of Pakistan rested in the hands of its youth. “The effec­tiveness and achievements of any organization or business are dependent upon its team”, the former said as he applaud­ed the efforts of General Secre­tary Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain in managing party af­fairs actively. “Chaudhry Shafey Hussian is serving as an ac­tive General Secretary of Pun­jab and he stands out with his dedicated work among the various political parties Sarwar were associated with. During my tenure as governor, a groundbreaking milestone was achieved as vice chancel­lors were appointed based on merit, marking a historic mo­ment in Pakistan. Another com­mendable accomplishment was the mandatory inclusion of the Holy Quran with translation in all universities across Punjab, a source of great pride” the PML chief organizer observed.

He emphasized the need for the people of Pakistan to evalu­ate the performance of past gov­ernments in addressing poverty eradication. He expressed con­cern over the mistreatment of the vulnerables, who face unde­served abuse while the corrupt continue to thrive. He highlight­ed the inefficiency of a system rooted in disbelief and the injus­tice of an oppressive regime.

He said that positions of pow­er were often distributed among relatives, perpetuating a cycle of nepotism and corruption. The accumulation of ill-gotten wealth has left the ruling elite with insatiable appetites, while the impoverished struggle to se­cure even two meals a day.

Sarwar appealed to the rul­ers to prioritize ending cor­ruption and exploitation, urg­ing them to consider the plight of the less fortunate. The stark contrast between the opulence enjoyed by the privileged few and the hardship endured by the poor has turned the coun­try into a paradise for the elite and a living hell for the under­privileged. Sarwar emphasized the importance of taking sig­nificant actions considering the current circumstances.