Sarwar warns of dire consequences if polls were rigged

LAHORE - Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhry Sarwar Sunday voiced serious concerns over the transparency in upcoming elections and warned of international consequences if they are rigged at any stage.
Speaking at the youth convention here, the former Punjab governor emphasized the need for ensuring transparency in elections saying that a lack of fairness in the electoral process will not be accepted by the international community and could have dire consequences.
The event drew a substantial number of enthusiastic young participants as it served as a platform for the youth to express their unwavering confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League. Chaudhry Sarwar expressed his delight at witnessing the vibrant spirit of the youth. Emphasizing the importance of unity, faith, and discipline, he affirmed that the future of Pakistan rested in the hands of its youth. “The effectiveness and achievements of any organization or business are dependent upon its team”, the former said as he applauded the efforts of General Secretary Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain in managing party affairs actively. “Chaudhry Shafey Hussian is serving as an active General Secretary of Punjab and he stands out with his dedicated work among the various political parties Sarwar were associated with. During my tenure as governor, a groundbreaking milestone was achieved as vice chancellors were appointed based on merit, marking a historic moment in Pakistan. Another commendable accomplishment was the mandatory inclusion of the Holy Quran with translation in all universities across Punjab, a source of great pride” the PML chief organizer observed.
He emphasized the need for the people of Pakistan to evaluate the performance of past governments in addressing poverty eradication. He expressed concern over the mistreatment of the vulnerables, who face undeserved abuse while the corrupt continue to thrive. He highlighted the inefficiency of a system rooted in disbelief and the injustice of an oppressive regime.
He said that positions of power were often distributed among relatives, perpetuating a cycle of nepotism and corruption. The accumulation of ill-gotten wealth has left the ruling elite with insatiable appetites, while the impoverished struggle to secure even two meals a day.
Sarwar appealed to the rulers to prioritize ending corruption and exploitation, urging them to consider the plight of the less fortunate. The stark contrast between the opulence enjoyed by the privileged few and the hardship endured by the poor has turned the country into a paradise for the elite and a living hell for the underprivileged. Sarwar emphasized the importance of taking significant actions considering the current circumstances.