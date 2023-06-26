Monday, June 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SC to take up pleas against trial of civilians in army courts

SC to take up pleas against trial of civilians in army courts
Shahid Rao
June 26, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -  The Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to resume hearing tomorrow on petitions challenging the trial of civilians under the Army Act, 1952. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will lead a seven-member bench, including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha A Malik. The bench will hear arguments re­garding the constitutionality of trials of civilians in military courts. In a previous session, the bench in­structed the AHP, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before the court on Monday, June 27, to provide updates on recent arrests and individuals in custody. The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) submitted a report stating that, under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) in Punjab, a total of 2,258 de­tention orders were issued against 3,050 individu­als, with 21 of them currently in jail. The report also mentioned that, under the ATA, 51 cases were regis­tered, leading to arrest of 1,888 people.

City traffic police issue plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Tags:

Shahid Rao

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1687641795.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023