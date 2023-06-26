SC to take up pleas against trial of civilians in army courts

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to resume hearing tomorrow on petitions challenging the trial of civilians under the Army Act, 1952. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will lead a seven-member bench, including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha A Malik. The bench will hear arguments re­garding the constitutionality of trials of civilians in military courts. In a previous session, the bench in­structed the AHP, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before the court on Monday, June 27, to provide updates on recent arrests and individuals in custody. The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) submitted a report stating that, under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) in Punjab, a total of 2,258 de­tention orders were issued against 3,050 individu­als, with 21 of them currently in jail. The report also mentioned that, under the ATA, 51 cases were regis­tered, leading to arrest of 1,888 people.