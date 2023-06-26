Monday, June 26, 2023
Seven die, 46 injured as buses collide near Nawabshah

Our Staff Reporter
June 26, 2023
NAWABSHAH   -  At least seven people were killed 46 others were injured in a road accident near Nawabshah in Shaheed Benazirabad district. 

The tragic accident occurred when two buses collided near Balochpur stop in the town of Daur near Nawabshah on Sunday morning. 

According to police, the accident occurred due to speeding seven people were killed on the spot while dozens of others, including women and chil­dren, suffered injuries. The injured were shifted to the Taluka Hospital Daur and People’s Medical University Hospital for medical assistance. 

Police said a bus was traveling from Karachi to Jhang, whereas the other was going to Punjab from Karachi. The Cause of the accident is an aid to over-speeding and negligence.

Our Staff Reporter

