Sheikh Rashid slams govt for imposing new taxes in IMF-aligned budget

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the government had altered the complete framework of budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24 by imposing additional tax worth Rs215 billion.

In a series of tweets, he said the government had “slaughtered” poor segment of society before Eidul Adha, when Muslims sacrifice goats, cows, camels and other halal animals as a ritual of Islam.

How could the government collect additional taxes when there was unemployment, closed factories and high inflation? he questioned while saying: “No one know about the hidden deal with the IMF”.

Slamming the government for leasing out ports, steel mills, Roosevelt Hotel, airport and highways, he said the government could not fool the public by mortgaging national assets. He also took a dig at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and leaders of other ruling parties over their absence when the deficit budget was presented.

He said the public wanted to go into elections instead of taking to the streets, adding that the 13-party coalition had failed in 14 months.

Saying political conspiracy was cooking up in Dubai, he dared PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan. He said the government was making laws without enjoying two-thirds majority and not ready to honour the Supreme Court. He said all sycophants had exposed, adding elections would take place at every cost.