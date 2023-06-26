Sikh pilgrims happy over best arrangements at Gurdwara

HASSANABDAL - The 417 Sikh pilgrims who came from India were en­gaged in their religious worship at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal. Talking to APP on Sunday, the Sikh pilgrims said that the Gov­ernment of Pakistan has not only provided fool-proof security to them, but has also provided them the best accommodation and the management of the langar. Go to Pakistan, come here, it feels like we are living in our own country, they said. On the other hand, District Police Attock has deployed more than 400 officers and youths on security duty in three shifts on the occasion of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary. Apart from this, 17 elite sections are also on duty.